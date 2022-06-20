5 Things To Do

With its own innovative compositions, Indigo Social Club also re-imagines jazz standards & classic pop hits on June 29, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
ASTRONOMY
All ages can explore our beautiful desert skies at Star Dazzle on June 25, 7 to 9 p.m., with guest speakers, activities & astronomy vendors and enthusiasts at the Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. 520-445-7850.
CRAFTING
Learn how to create an awesome 3-D scene with paper at a Paper Sculpture Class for adults 18 & up on June 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Caviglia-Arivaca Library, 17050 W. Arivaca Road. Registration required: 520-594-5235.
LUNCH
All can enjoy lunch, meet new friends or renew old acquaintances at the SOUL Lunch on June 23, 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior's Fellowship Hall, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
POETRY
All are welcome to come read, listen, meet other poets, share your work & that of others you admire at the informal Poets Corner gathering on June 23, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, 601 N. La Canada Drive.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone