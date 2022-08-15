5 Things To Do

MELODRAMA

Enjoy a musical melodrama creature double-feature as Santa Cruz Shoestring Players present “I Want My Mummy” on August 18-20 at 7 p.m. & August 21 at 3 p.m. at CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.



