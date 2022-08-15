5 Things To Do

Enjoy a musical melodrama creature double-feature as Santa Cruz Shoestring Players present “I Want My Mummy” on August 18-20 at 7 p.m. & August 21 at 3 p.m. at CPAC, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
CAR SHOW
Check out the Cruisin' For United Way's Car Show on August 20, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Caterpillar Tucson Proving Ground, 6000 W. Caterpillar Trail in Green Valley, with giant equipment, tours, food trucks & much more.
ART
Have a fun, relaxing evening at the Paint and Sip event, with painting materials & 2 adult beverages for ages 21+, on August 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Anamax Rec Center, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. Register now: 520-445-7850.
SOCIAL
All can enjoy some laughs when local humorist “Grandpa Cal” Lambert entertains at the Friday Social, with refreshments, on August 19, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
WALK
Join two park rangers for a fun & free Incredible Invertebrates of Tumacácori 2-mile round-trip expedition on August 19 at 8 p.m. at the riparian forest & mesquite bosque at this National Historical Park. Reservations: 520-377-5061.
