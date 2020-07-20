5 Things To Do

DRIVE-THRU
Common Ground Church's CG KIDS Family Drive-Thru series features a fun drive-thru parade with goodies & surprises on July 29, from 5 to 6 p.m., at Desert Sky Cinema, 70 W. Duval Mine Road.
CONCERT
P.D. Ronstadt & The Co. present music of the American Southwest on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Drive-In Concert Series at The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley. Tickets: 520-529-1000.
WALK
Join the Better Than Ever Walking group to get some exercise, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Abrego South Center or Anza Trail by Desert Meadows Park, and Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy: 520-625-0159.
FORUM
Join a video presentation & virtual live Q&A session of A River Between Two Countries: The Santa Cruz, presented by The Borderlands Forum via Zoom on July 24 at 2 p.m. Register: bordercommunityalliance.org
PARK STORIES
The National Parks Store in Tucson is offering digital programs to celebrate National Parks. Enjoy a Geologic Cave Tour; Hiking Safely in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Morning Yogas at the Mission & more, at wnpa.org