5 Things To Do

WALK
The Better Than Ever Walking group welcomes folks to get some exercise, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Abrego South Center, and Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy: 520-625-0159.
GAMBLERS ANON
Join Gamblers Anonymous' new virtual online meetings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. at Zoom, room #586 407 5495. Details: Jeff, 831-869-9507.
PARK STORIES
The National Parks Store in Tucson is offering digital programs to celebrate National Parks. Enjoy the Historic Railroad Trail Virtual Hike; Sunset over Fort Union, New Mexico; the Chickasaw National Recreation Area & more, at wnpa.org
POETRY
The University of Arizona Poetry Center is offering new online exhibits featuring a curated selection of books, chapbooks, and broadsides drawn from the Poetry Center’s collections. Visit https://poetrycenter.omeka.net/
DRIVERS
Drive cancer patients to and from treatment in Green Valley/Sahuarita, Tucson, and Santa Cruz County for the American Cancer Society’s Road To Recovery®. Contact Taylor: 602-760-6474, taylor.ransom@cancer.org. www.cancer.org.