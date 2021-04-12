5 Things To Do

ASTRONOMY
New Vistas in Astronomy, Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory's free online public lecture series, presents NASA's Parker Solar Probe on April 17 at 10 a.m. at http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/flwo/youtube
CONCERT
Enjoy an evening of jazz songs when Sheryl Ann Starlight performs at Live Music at Westward Look on April 15 at 5 p.m. at Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort, 245 E. Ina Road in Tucson. Reservations: 800-722-2500.
PARK WEEK
Celebrate National Park Week at Tumacácori National Historical Park on April 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a variety of games and self-guided activities promoting health and learning outdoors. Details: www.nps.gov/tuma or 520-377-5060.
MUSIC
Hear classics, Malaguñea and more when Cozy Classic and Saucy Swing! takes the stage April 21 at 4 p.m. outdoors at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
AAUW
“Thoroughly Modern Mary Cassatt” is featured at the AAUW Green Valley Branch's April 20 program with a 9:10 a.m. social & 9:30 a.m. program via Zoom. For the Zoom link, email Kathy Davisson at kadavisson@yahoo.com