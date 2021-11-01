5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOUR
Join a guided tour of the gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 Interstate 19 Frontage Road, with Raydine Taber on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. All ages welcome. $5 fee. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/nrpr. Details: 520-724-5375.
ENTERTAINMENT
Enjoy music and dancing with the Desert Treasure Band at the GVR Live Dance on Nov. 5, 7 to 10 p.m., at Green Valley Recreation's Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. Tickets: 520-625-0288 or gvrec.org
AIR SHOW
Enjoy daring air performances & family-friendly activities at the Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson on Nov. 6-7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Free admission. 615-223-1008.
MARKET
The Sahuarita Plaza Market, benefitting local animal rescue and adoption programs, features handcrafted gift items, produce, food & more on Wednesdays, including Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Road.
DANCE
Put on your dancing shoes at the Saturday Night Dance Club on Nov. 6 at Canoa Hills Center, with free dance lesson at 5:30 and dancing from 6 to 9 p.m. BYOB & light appetizer to share. DJ music with variety of dance styles.
