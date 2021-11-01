5 Things To Do

TOUR

Join a guided tour of the gardens of Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 Interstate 19 Frontage Road, with Raydine Taber on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. All ages welcome. $5 fee. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/nrpr. Details: 520-724-5375.

ENTERTAINMENT

Enjoy music and dancing with the Desert Treasure Band at the GVR Live Dance on Nov. 5, 7 to 10 p.m., at Green Valley Recreation's Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol. Tickets: 520-625-0288 or gvrec.org

AIR SHOW

Enjoy daring air performances & family-friendly activities at the Thunder & Lightning Over Arizona air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson on Nov. 6-7, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Free admission. 615-223-1008.

MARKET

The Sahuarita Plaza Market, benefitting local animal rescue and adoption programs, features handcrafted gift items, produce, food & more on Wednesdays, including Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Road.

DANCE

Put on your dancing shoes at the Saturday Night Dance Club on Nov. 6 at Canoa Hills Center, with free dance lesson at 5:30 and dancing from 6 to 9 p.m. BYOB & light appetizer to share. DJ music with variety of dance styles.

