5 Things To Do

FESTIVAL
Check out colorful murals by artists, and community members in the Kids Zone, at the Sahuarita Chalk Art Festival, with free admission on Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.
LUNCH
Enjoy a delicious meal at the free S.O.U.L. Lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior Fellowship Hall, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Eat at the hall, at home or elsewhere. 520-625-2612.
THEATRE
Enjoy well-known Broadway Productions at ALL TOGETHER NOW! presented by Santa Cruz Shoestring Players on Nov. 13 at 3 & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
MARKET
Browse for veggies & pastries, artisan goods, jewelry & Southwest crafts at the Heirloom Farmers Market on Wednesdays, including Nov. 10 & 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Green Valley Village, 101 N. La Cañada Drive.
FOOTBALL
Come cheer on the Walden Grove Red Wolves high school football team as it takes on Tucson's Pueblo Magnet High School Warriors on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Walden Grove football field, 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Road.
