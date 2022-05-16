5 Things To Do

All ages can join a Pima County naturalist to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and waterfowl on the lake at Historic Canoa Ranch on May 24, 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., at 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets & details: 520-724-5375.
CONCERT
Performer & saxophone player Neaman Lyles brings soulful melodies & an high octane show to the stage on May 25 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
MOVIE
GVR Live! presents the Broadway musical “In the Heights” on May 19 at 2 p.m. with subtitles, & 7 p.m. without subtitles, at the Green Valley Recreation West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive. GVR members & guests welcome.
DANCE
The Saturday Night Dance Club on May 21 meets at Las Campanas Center, 565 Belltower Drive. Doors open 5:30 p.m. DJ music 6 to 9 p.m. Public welcome for $10 per guest. BYOB & light snack to share. 520-275-1559.
BINGO
Join in regular & junior Bingo games every Tuesday, including May 24, from 12 to 1 p.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Elks Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 2951 S. Camino Mercado. Snacks for purchase. Public welcome.
