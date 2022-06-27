5 Things To Do

Ages 16 & up can join a Coed Softball League, presented by Sahuarita Parks & Rec, 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, July 5 to August 23, at Anza Trail Park, 15490 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Register by July 1 at 520-445-7850.
PARADE
Enjoy Arivaca's annual Red, White & Blue Parade, with vehicles, bands, floats & horses, on July 4 at 10 a.m. (Arivaca Road closes at 9:45 a.m), followed by a July 4 potluck picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West 4th Street.
CELEBRATION
A parade at 4:30 p.m., music 5 to 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m laser show & 9 p.m. fireworks, plus a car show & food are on tap at the Sahuarita Stars & Stripes 2022 on July 4 at Sahuarita Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
WILDLIFE
Lizards, snakes and perhaps frogs too are featured at An Evening of Herpetofauna on July 5, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 Interstate 19 Frontage Road. All ages welcome. Tickets: 520-724-5375.
AEROBICS
A slow-paced Chair Aerobics class with range of motion, balancing moves & strengthening, plus music, meets Friday, including July 1, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S Camino del Sol.
