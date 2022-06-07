Parlez-Vous Francais? Come join in The French Conversation at the Farmers Market in Green Valley Village, 101 S. Cañada Drive, on Wednesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m at Café Moqah, and enjoy camaraderie, coffee and food.
BOOK CLUB
The Joyner-Green Valley Library's Page Turner's Book Club is back with a lively discussion of author Ann Patchett's “The Dutch House” on June 13, 2:30 to 4 p.m., at the library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-594-5295.
SOCIAL
Treat yourself to soothing meditation with Robert Dillon and enjoy refreshments at the free Friday Social on June 10, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
CONCERT
Enjoy classic rock, country & authentic Mexican popular music when Chuck y Los Nawdy Dawgs take the stage June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
CANINE CLUB
GVR members can build confidence for their new dog, puppy or shy/anxious pooch at the GVR Canine Club Education Session on June 15, 1 to 2 p.m. at the GVR Canoa Ranch Social Center. RSVP by emailing info@gvrcanine.org
