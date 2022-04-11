5 Things To Do

GVR Saturday Night Dance Club's casual dance is April 16 at Canoa Hills with DJ music 6 to 9 pm. Doors open 5:15; optional free dance lesson at 5:30. Public: $10 guest fee; BYOB & light snack to share. Info: Terry: 502-777-9176.
PARK WEEK
Enjoy special programs, events & more, including National Junior Ranger Day on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., as Tumacácori National Historical Park celebrates National Park Week April 16-24. Details: www.nps.gov/tuma
EASTER
Children of all ages can meet the Easter Bunny & enjoy an Egg Hunt, crafts, games & more at the free Bunny Bonanza on April 16, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with 10 a.m. egg hunt, at Anamax Recreation Center, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas.
WILDLIFE
Learn how to stop attracting pesky critters in your yard, avoid harmful pesticides, & learn ways to manage pests at the Living With Wildlife presentation on April 18, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Desert Meadows Park, 999 S. La Huerta.
WRITERS
The Green Valley Writers Forum welcomes local writers for manuscript critiques & to share writing joys & frustrations on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino del Sol. 520-648-1633.
