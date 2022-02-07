5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
CONCERT
Listen to folk, Western and novelty tunes when Notable Exceptions musicians and singers Judy Coder and Jennifer Epps perform Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continentals Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
DANCE
Hardscrabble Road entertains at the Saturday Night Dance Club on Feb. 5, 6 to 9 p.m., (doors open 5:15) at GVR Canoa Hills Center. BYOB & light snack Dressy/casual attire. RSVP: 520-275-1559 or cstevens@mlode.com
ASTRONOMY
Join a Dark Sky Astronomy Evening with astronomers sharing their knowledge from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 I- 19 Frontage Road. Bring flashlight, dress warm. Tickets: 520-377-5061.
SOCIAL
View a Friends of Madera Canyon slideshow with Doug Moore on Feb. 4 at the Friday Social, along with refreshments, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
MUSIC
Enjoy steel drum music with a Caribbean flair when the Apocalypso band entertains in concert on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at Live Music at the Lake at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Details: 520-445-7850.
