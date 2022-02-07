5 Things To Do

CONCERT

Listen to folk, Western and novelty tunes when Notable Exceptions musicians and singers Judy Coder and Jennifer Epps perform Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continentals Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

DANCE

Hardscrabble Road entertains at the Saturday Night Dance Club on Feb. 5, 6 to 9 p.m., (doors open 5:15) at GVR Canoa Hills Center. BYOB & light snack Dressy/casual attire. RSVP: 520-275-1559 or cstevens@mlode.com

ASTRONOMY

Join a Dark Sky Astronomy Evening with astronomers sharing their knowledge from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 I- 19 Frontage Road. Bring flashlight, dress warm. Tickets: 520-377-5061.

SOCIAL

View a Friends of Madera Canyon slideshow with Doug Moore on Feb. 4 at the Friday Social, along with refreshments, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.

MUSIC

Enjoy steel drum music with a Caribbean flair when the Apocalypso band entertains in concert on Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. at Live Music at the Lake at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Details: 520-445-7850.

