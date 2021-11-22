If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MUSIC
Listen to a fusion of classical and rock music, featuring Dennis Tamblyn & Liz Cracchiolo, at Classics Rock, A Kris Dodge Production, on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
FIESTA
Enjoy wine tastings at Flying Leap Tasting Room, art offerings, street musicians, holiday gifts & food trucks at the Tubac Art & Wine Fiesta on Nov. 26-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tubac Chamber of Commerce: info@tubac.com
PECAN RUN
Join the 12th Annual Pecan Classic 10K and Nut Run 5K on Nov. 27, with an 8 a.m. start at the Green Valley Pecan Farm, east side of the cold storage building. All ages. Registration online through Tagg Running Events.
LUNCH
All are welcome at the Thanksgiving S.O.U.L. Lunch with a traditional holiday sit-down dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Canada Drive. 520-625-2612 .
BIRDING
All ages can join Birding Tucson Mountain Park to see woodpeckers, sparrows, the Greater Roadrunner & more on Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. at the park's Ironwood Picnic Area off South Kinney Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.
