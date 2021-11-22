Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MUSIC

Listen to a fusion of classical and rock music, featuring Dennis Tamblyn & Liz Cracchiolo, at Classics Rock, A Kris Dodge Production, on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

FIESTA

Enjoy wine tastings at Flying Leap Tasting Room, art offerings, street musicians, holiday gifts & food trucks at the Tubac Art & Wine Fiesta on Nov. 26-28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tubac Chamber of Commerce: info@tubac.com

PECAN RUN

Join the 12th Annual Pecan Classic 10K and Nut Run 5K on Nov. 27, with an 8 a.m. start at the Green Valley Pecan Farm, east side of the cold storage building. All ages. Registration online through Tagg Running Events.

LUNCH

All are welcome at the Thanksgiving S.O.U.L. Lunch with a traditional holiday sit-down dinner with all the fixings on Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Canada Drive. 520-625-2612 .

BIRDING

All ages can join Birding Tucson Mountain Park to see woodpeckers, sparrows, the Greater Roadrunner & more on Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. at the park's Ironwood Picnic Area off South Kinney Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?