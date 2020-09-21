5 Things To Do

CONCERT
The Rob Boone Quartet plays “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “Autumn Leaves” and more on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the season opener of the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
PET CONTEST
The Animal League of Green Valley's Pet Photo Halloween Contest is underway! Send in your dog or cat photos in their Halloween best by Oct. 16 & help support TALGV! Application, photo & cost: www.talgv.org
FARMERS MARKET
The Rincon Valley Farmers Market, presented by Heirloom Farmers Market, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon at 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. October hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Artisans Market closed at present. 520-882-2157.
LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612. Menu: hearty salads, fixings, desserts.
MUSIC
Enjoy outdoor comedy & entertainment at The Best of Gaslight Fall Revue in Concert on Sept. 29 through Oct. 25 at 7 pm. at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. In Tucson. Tickets: 520-886-9428 or thegaslighttheatre.com