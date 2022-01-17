5 Things To Do

CONCERT

Enjoy Waila music, a concert and dance of the Tohono O'odham when Ted Ramirez and Gertie and the T.O. Boyz perform on Jan. 22, 2 to 4 p.m., at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. Details: 520-398-2252.

TOUR

Join Dr. Deni Seymour for insights into the character of Southern Arizona rivers at Historical Reconstruction of the Santa Cruz River Sobaipuri O'odham on Jan 22 at 10 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch. 520-724-5375.

SOCIAL

Listen to lively, upbeat ukulele music by The Outlaws, and enjoy some refreshments, at the weekly Friday Social on Jan. 21, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.

THEATRE

Experience the “Pirates of Penzance: A Musical by Gilbert & Sullivan,” presented by the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players on Jan. 20-21 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.

TALK

Alan Kruse explores the careers of of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Boppe at The Day the Music Died: The Lives and Music, at the GVR Forum Club on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m. at the GVR Desert Hills Center.

