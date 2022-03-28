5 Things To Do

Enjoy classic rock, folk, country & more when the Silver City Jam Band entertains April 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior's Fellowship Hall, 555 S. La Canada Drive. Free admission. 520-648-7584.
CAR SHOW
Beautiful classic vehicles, along with music, auctions, prizes, food trucks & a raffle, are on tap at the 5th Annual Quail Creek Car Show from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at 2055 E. Quail Crossing Blvd. School supplies or VAS donations welcome.
GARDENING
Learn about Gardening to Attract Pollinators, including hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, bats and native bees, and learn about the Habitat at Home program on April 4, 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Desert Meadows Park, 999 S. La Huerta.
DANCE
Join the casual Saturday Night Dance Club with DJ on April 2, 6 to 9 pm at the Canoa Hills Center. Doors open 5:15; optional free dance lesson 5:30 pm. Public welcome. BYOB; light snack to share. Casual attire, no shorts or flip flops.
RELAY
The American Cancer Society Relay walk/run is April 2, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Rancho Resort, 15900 S Rancho Resort Blvd. Survivor lap, 11 am; food trucks & games; Moon Shadow band, 5:30; Luminaria lap, 8 pm. www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz
CONCERT
Rumba, salsa and more create a great musical experience when Ruta Mezcal takes the stage for Live Music at the Lake on April 2 from 7 to 8 a.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
