5 Things To Do

DANCE
Dance to rock, R&B, country and more when the six-piece “Uncorked The Band” performs for GVR members at a New Year's Eve Dance on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. at the GVR West Center. Tickets: 520-625-3440.
WILDLIFE
Join 90-minute Arizona Game & Fish wildlife lectures twice a month, beginning Jan. 7, 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a program on Peregrine Falcons. Visit: https://www.register-ed.com/programs/arizona/186-world-of-wonder to register.
ART
View works by Arizona artists at the Collage/Mixed Media Celebration III, running Jan. 4-31, in the gallery and theatre lobby at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
RACE
The 7th annual Hot Cocoa 5k Virtual run/walk in Oro Valley is open to all age groups from Jan. 1 to 3 at Steam Pump Ranch. Register: https://www.active.com/running/distance-running-races/hot-cocoa-virtual-event-2021?int=72-4-A1
POETRY
Enjoy Season 2, Episode 4 of the UAZ Poetry Center's “Poetry Centered,” hosted by Jack Jung either in a podcast or at https://poetry.arizona.edu/library/poetry-centered-podcast