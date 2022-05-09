5 Things To Do

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

MUSIC

Enjoy an evening of Blues and Cowboy music when singer/songwriter & guitarist Gary Allegretto takes the stage May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-393-1750.

MINDFULNESS

Take a break & learn about mindful breathing, gentle movement & tips for grateful living at the virtual Mindful Monday with fun activities on May 16 at 10 a.m. For the Zoom link: Nhballesteros@alz.org or 520-2390-1755.

ART

“What Place Is This?” features images of Southern Arizona by American photographer Wayne Gudmundson & text by Dieter Berninger through May 29 in the Tubac Center of the Arts' Master Gallery, 9 Plaza Road. 520-398-2371.

SOCIAL

Guitar music by Larry Howell is on tap, along with refreshments, at the Friday Social, open to all on May 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Blood pressure screenings also available.

LUNCH

All ages can meet new friends or old acquaintances & enjoy a delicious meal at the SOUL Lunch on May 12, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior's Fellowship Hall, 555 S. La Cañada. 520-625-2612.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?