5 Things To Do

Enjoy an evening of Blues and Cowboy music when singer/songwriter & guitarist Gary Allegretto takes the stage May 13 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-393-1750.
MINDFULNESS
Take a break & learn about mindful breathing, gentle movement & tips for grateful living at the virtual Mindful Monday with fun activities on May 16 at 10 a.m. For the Zoom link: Nhballesteros@alz.org or 520-2390-1755.
ART
“What Place Is This?” features images of Southern Arizona by American photographer Wayne Gudmundson & text by Dieter Berninger through May 29 in the Tubac Center of the Arts' Master Gallery, 9 Plaza Road. 520-398-2371.
SOCIAL
Guitar music by Larry Howell is on tap, along with refreshments, at the Friday Social, open to all on May 13 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Blood pressure screenings also available.
LUNCH
All ages can meet new friends or old acquaintances & enjoy a delicious meal at the SOUL Lunch on May 12, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior's Fellowship Hall, 555 S. La Cañada. 520-625-2612.
