5 Things To Do

LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. Lunches — chicken & potato casserole, salad & cookies — are available through a drive-through take out on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
CONCERT
Enjoy the music of Nature from around the globe with True Concord Choir, Soloist & Chamber Players perform on Nov. 13 at at 3:30 & 5:30 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
PERFORMANCE
Ballet Tucson presents its Fall Pop Up Performance at the Tucson Museum of Art on Nov. 15, featuring Ballet Tucson company dancers and BT2, the company's youth ballet. Details: ballettucson.org/performances-and-tickets
EXHIBIT
The 3rd annual Rancho Santa Cruz Plein Air art exhibit, created during PASC20 retreat & workshop, runs through Nov. 15 at the Tubac Center of the Arts' Front Gallery, 9 Plaza Road in Tubac. 520-398-2371.
CONTEST
Students ages 14-22 have until Nov. 12, & teachers/advisors have until April, 2021, to submit entries to win a share of $27,000 in the nationwide Impact Teen Drivers contest. Rules & details: createrealimpact.com