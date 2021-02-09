5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Step back in time when the The Shagwells bring their British Rock Invasion of the '60s & '70s to the stage on Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Community Performance and Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
ASTRONOMY
Hear about advances in radio astronomy with Simon Redford of the Submillimeter Array in Hawaii as part of the free New Vistas in Astronomy series on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/flwo/youtube
COOKING
Join in preparing Valentine's Day menu of roasted prosciutto-wrapped pork of turkey tenderloin and much more with Chef Judith Baigen-King on Feb. 12, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Flying Aprons Tucson. Register: flyingapronstucson.com
MARKET
Mask up to enjoy the open-air Mercado Flea Market, with antiques, vintage pieces and collectibles, plus all the Mercado restaurants & coffee shops, on Feb. 14, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Avenida Convento in Tucson, by Mercado San Agustin.
AAUW
AAUW's GV Branch presents “The Timeless Wisdom of the Founders of the Ladies Professional Golf Association” with PGA's Marvol Barnard ,via Zoom on Feb. 16 at 9: 30 a.m. (9:10 a.m.social). For link: kadavisson@yahoo.com