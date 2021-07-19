5 Things To Do

BREAKFAST
Tuck into a delicious Sunday breakfast, open to the public, on July 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Green Valley Elks Lodge, 2951 S. Camino Mercado in Green Valley. Details: 520-625-2592.
CONCERT
Enjoy classic rock, country and authentic Mexican popular music when Chuck Y Los Nawdy Dawgs perform on July 28 at 7 a.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
PLANTS
Shop for veggie and herb starts, wildflower and landscape plants at Native Seeds/SEARCH's Monsoon Plant Fair on July 23-24, 8 a.m. to noon at the Conservation Center, 3584 East River Road in Tucson. info@nativeseeds.org
SOCIAL
Come socialize and learn about patient care advocates with Olivia Romero on July 23, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the Friday Social, with light refreshments, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. 520-625-1150.
LUNCH
Treat yourself to a nutritious take-out meal at the S.O.U.L Lunch drive-thru on July 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot at 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.