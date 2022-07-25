5 Things To Do

Children and adults can enjoy the final day of free swimming for the public on July 28 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Kay Stupy Sopori Elementary School pool, 5130 West Arivaca Road. Details at info@susd30.us
LUNCH
All ages can enjoy a tasty lunch and meet new friends or old acquaintances at the free S.O.U.L. Lunch on July 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior Fellowship Hall, 555 S. La Cañada Drive.
CONCERT
Enjoy classical, ragtime, jazz & pop with The Moanin' Frogs electrifying take on chamber music on August 2, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
GAMES
Ages 18 and older are welcome to join in a free Game/Card Club, with a variety of card & board games, every Monday, including Aug. 1, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Anamax Recreation Center, 17510 S. Camino de las Quintas.
GOLFING
Join a 4-person Scramble at the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start, on July 30 at San Ignacio Golf Club, 4201 S. Camino Del Sol. Registration: GreenValleySahuarita.com.
