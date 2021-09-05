5 Things to Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOUR
Join a walking tour of the Canoa Ranch headquarters, buildings, corrals and special exhibits of Historic Canoa Ranch on Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the ranch, 5275 I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration: www.pima.gov/nrpr
SOCIAL
Musical entertainment by guitarist Roy Gregston is on tap at the FID Friday Social on Sept. 10, 9 to 10:30 a.m., along with refreshments, at Friends in Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. 520-625-1150.
CELEBRATION
Enjoy art activities, classic autos, live music & food trucks at the Sahuarita Rock & Roll celebration of vintage vehicles, music & more on Sept. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park, 1905 N. Old Nogales Highway.
LUNCH
Treat yourself to a nutritious take-out meal at the S.O.U.L Lunch drive-thru on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot at 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.
EXHIBIT
The public can enjoy an eye-catching display of creative Gourd Art presented by Diane West at the Green Valley Recreation West Center lobby, 1111 GVR Drive, daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sept. 30.