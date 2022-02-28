5 Things To Do

Join the inaugural Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament presented by the GV News & Sahuarita Sun on March 4 starting at 8 am. at San Ignacio Golf Club. Register at www.gvnews.com/golf or email aklingberg@gvnews.com
MUSIC
Enjoy the Silver City Jam Band's live music show, with classic rock, folk, country & more for free on March 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Canada Drive. Details: John at 520-648-7584.
HISTORY
Learn about soldiers, civilians and Native Americans living at Presidio San Agustin at “Life on the Northern Frontier of the Pimeria Alta” on March 5 at 10 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.
GARDENING
Discover ways to bring beauty & biodiversity to a home garden at the Bringing Nature Home presentation on March 7 at 11 a.m. with garden designer Charlene Westgate at Desert Meadows Park, 999 S. La Huerta.
CONCERT
Heart & Soul Band presents live Top 40 rock, Motown & classic songs at Live Music at the Lake on March 5, 5 to 6 :30 p.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. All are welcome. Details: 520-445-7850.
