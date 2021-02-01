5 Things to Do

WALK
Join a ranger-guided outing through nature and history along the Anza Trail on a Santa Cruz River Walk on Feb. 7, 9:30 to 11 a.m., at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 Interstate 19 Frontage Road in Tumacácori. 520-377-5060.
ART
“For the Love of It,” a retrospective exhibit by early Tubac artist Marion Valentine, known for her unique batik paintings, is on display through Feb. 21 at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road. Details: 520-398-2371.
ASTRONOMY
Hear about the potential for life in the galaxy and beyond with astronomy Prof. Frank Baird as part of the free New Vistas in Astronomy series kicking off on Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/flwo/youtube
FOOD DRIVE
Join in the Super Bowl of Caring to change the game and tackle hunger at a drive-thru drop-off of nonperishable food and monetary donations on Feb. 7, 10 to 11 a.m., at United Methodist Church, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. at La Canada.
MUSIC
Enjoy acclaimed cowboy poets and musicians as the Cochise Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering goes virtual this year on Feb. 5-6 from the Buena Performing Arts Center in Sierra Vista. Details: www.cowboypoets.com