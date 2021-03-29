5 Things to Do

ARCHAEOLOGY
Join a free online Zoom presentation of “Archaeology Café Online: Just What is cyberSW?” lecture by Joshua Watts of Archaeology Southwest on April 6, 6-7 p.m. Register: https: //www.archaeologysouthwest.org/event
PHOTOGRAPHY
View a photography exhibit, “Through the Lens II,” featuring works by Arizona artists, from April 2 to May 13 at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. April 2 reception 5:30 to 7 p.m. 520-399-1750.
EASTER
All ages can enjoy the Bunny Bonanza., featuring a craft activity and DIY photos with the Easter Bunny, on April 3 at 9, 9:45 or 10:30 a.m., at Anamax Park, 17501 S. Camino de las Quintas. Registration required: 520-445-7850.
MUSIC
A Music in the Valley concert features an organ recital based on ancient Tenebrae darkness on April 2 at 5 p.m. virtually and in-person with masks and social distancing at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol.
COOKING
Join a Zoom class preparing a delicious, elegant Make-Ahead Sunday brunch, featuring a soufflé and more, with Chef Judith Baigen-King on April 1, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Flying Aprons Tucson. Register: flyingapronstucson.com