5 Things To Do

LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on July 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
AUTHOR TALK
Tucson Festival of Books' Authors in Conversation Series features bestselling author J.A. Jance & her new Ali Reynolds book, “Credible Threat,” today at 3 p.m. Register: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/authors-in-conversation-2/register
HIKING
Don your hiking boots and enjoy the Anza Trail along the Santa Cruz River. A 4-mile stretch runs from Tumacácori National Historical Park to Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Tumacacori mission's church and grounds are open; visitor center is closed. https://www.nps.gov/tuma/
MUSEUM
The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson has reopened to the public with a timed-entry ticketing system, required face coverings and physical distancing, and new exhibitions. Details: 520-881-0606.
GAMBLERS ANON
Join Gamblers Anonymous' virtual online meetings on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays at 9 am. on Zoom. Details: Jeff, 831-869-9507.