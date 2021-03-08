5 Things to Do

MARKET
Visit a socially distanced art experience at the Sahuarita Creative Arts Market on March 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sahuarita Town Hall Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
CONCERT
Enjoy a lively outdoor performance with the popular Arizona Banjo Blasters on March 24 at 4 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center's patio, 1250 W. Continental Road. Free admission with ticket donation. 529-399-1750.
ASTRONOMY
New Vistas in Astronomy — the free public lecture series hosted by Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory — presents online the current gamma-ray research and the future of gamma-ray science on March 17 at 10 a.m. at http://www.cfa.harvard.edu/flwo/youtube
BIRDING
Join a guided Bird Walk on and off trail in varied habitats on March 14 at 8 a.m. for up to 3 hours at Tumacácori National Historic Park. Details: 520-377-5060 or nps.gov/tuma
HISTORY
Borderlands Forum presents Los San Patricios: Saint Patrick's Battalion & the Mexican-American War, virtually on March 17 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Tickets: https://bca.z2systems.com/np/clients/bca/eventRegistration.jsp?event=1158&