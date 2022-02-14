5 Things to Do

Come dance on Feb. 19 at Canoa Hills Rec Center, 6 to 9 pm, with DJ Michael Nunez. Public welcome, guests $10. BYOB plus a light appetizer to share. Casual attire, but no shorts please. Info: Terry, 502-777-9176.
MUSIC
The Tributaries and the Manhattan Dolls present “Good Morning Vietnam,” a USO-style variety show on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
NATURE
Learn about amazing desert fauna and flora when Jack Lasseter presents “The Sonoran Desert, This Place Where We Live” on Feb. 10 from 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Tickets: 520-398-2704.
MARKET
Browse through a great selection of fresh veggies, pastries, coffee, crafts, jewelry & more at the weekly Heirloom Farmers Market on Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green Valley Village, 101 S. La Cañada Drive.
THEATER
Enjoy luminous physical theatre creator Wolfe Bowart's engaging theatrical experience of thought, wonder, and laughter on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, #9 Plaza Road in Tubac. Tickets: 520-398-2371.
