5 Things to Do

DANCE

Come dance on Feb. 19 at Canoa Hills Rec Center, 6 to 9 pm, with DJ Michael Nunez. Public welcome, guests $10. BYOB plus a light appetizer to share. Casual attire, but no shorts please. Info: Terry, 502-777-9176.

MUSIC

The Tributaries and the Manhattan Dolls present “Good Morning Vietnam,” a USO-style variety show on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

NATURE

Learn about amazing desert fauna and flora when Jack Lasseter presents “The Sonoran Desert, This Place Where We Live” on Feb. 10 from 2 to 3 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Tickets: 520-398-2704.

MARKET

Browse through a great selection of fresh veggies, pastries, coffee, crafts, jewelry & more at the weekly Heirloom Farmers Market on Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green Valley Village, 101 S. La Cañada Drive.

THEATER

Enjoy luminous physical theatre creator Wolfe Bowart's engaging theatrical experience of thought, wonder, and laughter on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, #9 Plaza Road in Tubac. Tickets: 520-398-2371.

