5 Things To Do

All ages can sign up for a Birding Canoa Ranch outing to see waterfowl, raptors, sparrows & more on March 11 at 8 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley. Ticket info: 520-724-5375.
SOCIAL
Enjoy socialization and lively guitar music, along with refreshments, when musician Russ Shaw entertains at the Friday Social on March 11, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 West Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
CELEBRATION
The 4th annual Santa Gertrudis Day Anza Days features a parade, an architectural tour of St. Ann's Church, a Dark Ages talk, food & more on March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. 520-398-2704.
MARKET
The Sahuarita Creative Arts Market features juried artists in all mediums. music & food on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & March 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside Sahuarita Town Hall, 275 W. Sahuarita Center Way. 520-797-3959.
MUSIC
The Green Valley Community Chorus' spring concert, “Portraits of America,” takes the stage March 14 at 7 p.m. & March 15 at 2:30 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol. Ticket info: 520-237-2211.
