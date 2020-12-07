5 Things to Do

NATIVITY
The 13th Annual Nativity Quest 2020 offers free family fun with live scenes of the birth story of Jesus, plus Christmas lights, on Dec. 10-12, 6 to 8 p.m., at Rancho Sahuarita, starting at the clubhouse and hosted by My Church Sahuarita.
COMEDY
Iconic comedian, movie star and author Yakov Smirnoff brings his lovable view of life to the stage for GVR members with “Happily Ever Laughter” on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the GVR West Center. Tickets: 520-625-3440
COOKING
Join Chefs Nancy Jimmerson and Genie Gekas Patterson at Greek Kouzina — Baklava, presented via Zoom by Flying Aprons Tucson Zoom Cooking Class, on Dec. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Details: flying-aprons-tucson
PARADE
Enjoy a “reverse” Holiday Lights Parade in a drive-through format, with decorated trees, lights, candy sleigh, reindeer & more, on Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Town of Sahuarita's municipal complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
MARKET
Join a socially-distanced Holiday Market & Fair, featuring homemade crafts, jewelry, holiday treats and more, on Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Silver Springs, 500 West Camino Encanto. RSVP: 520-704-6494.