5 Things To Do

CONCERT
Hear “Made in America Part II,” a free classical symphony concert from the New World, when the Civic Orchestra of Tucson performs Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol. 520-730-3371.
MARKET
Colorful paintings, photography, baked goods, jewelry, sun catchers, yard art, food & coffee trucks & more are featured at the Sahuarita Plaza Market on Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18705 S. I-19 Frontage Road. 520-248-8874.
SOCIAL
All are welcome to enjoy light refreshments and holiday music whenTerry Chavez entertains at the FID Friday Social on Dec. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. Details: 520-625-1150.
LUMINARIAS
Enjoy amazing art, live music, Santa, treats & more holiday cheer at the village of Tubac's Luminaria Nights celebrations on Dec. 3 & 4, starting at sunset & included stores open late for shopping. Details: 520-398-2704.
MUSIC
Enjoy a presentation of secular popular Christmas music from the 1950s, including “Frosty the Snowman” & “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” at the GVR Forum Club on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. at the GVR Desert Hills Center.
