5 Things to Do

MUSIC
From a dairy farm in upstate New York to Tucson's Gaslight Theatre, come enjoy the days of peace and love at “Return To Woodstock” on June 22 at 6 p.m., with limited seating for safety, at the theater, 7010 E. Broadway. Tickets: 520-886-9528.
PRESIDIO
Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is once again open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: visit info@tubacpresidio.org or phone 520-398-2252.
FESTIVAL
Arizona Project WET, a water education program for grades 3 and higher, is available virtually for parents and teachers to use with their students/children. Info: Tucson Program Coordinator Holly Thomas-Hilburn: 520-621-7477 or tucsonprojectwet@email.arizona.edu
HISTORY
The Arizona Historical Society, 949 E. 2nd St. in Tucson, is again open to the public Tuesdays through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with exhibits including Community Resilience, and Arizona 101. Library & Archives: Tuesdays to Fridays by appointment, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CONCERTS
Free virtual Concerts From The Gardens, presented by UA Presents, Tucson Botanical Gardens, and Broadway in Tucson, are available Thursdays at 6 p.m. Visit: HTTPS://BIT.LY/THETUCSONSTUDIO or www.facebook.com/UAPRESENTSTUCSON