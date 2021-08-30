5 Things to Do

MUSIC

Live Music at the Lake presents classic rock & three-part harmony when Split Decision performs 90 minutes of oldies and R&B on Sept. 4 starting at 7 p.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. 520-445-7850.

SOCIAL

Enjoy beautiful slides of Desert Meadows Park with speaker Chuck Parsons, as well as refreshments, at the Friday Social on Sept. 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.

BIRDING

All ages can join a birding enthusiast to see warblers, flycatchers, woodpeckers and other summer breeding birds on Sept. 3 at 7:30 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.

BREAKFAST

The public is welcome to tuck into a delicious Sunday Community Breakfast on Sept. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge 2592 at 2951 S. Camino Mercado. For more information: 520-625-2592.

CONCERT

Enjoy a musical gumbo based in jazz, blues and old-school R&B when the Mitzi Cowell Band takes the stage on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.

