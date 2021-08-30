5 Things to Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MUSIC
Live Music at the Lake presents classic rock & three-part harmony when Split Decision performs 90 minutes of oldies and R&B on Sept. 4 starting at 7 p.m. at Sahuarita Lake Park, 15466 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. 520-445-7850.
SOCIAL
Enjoy beautiful slides of Desert Meadows Park with speaker Chuck Parsons, as well as refreshments, at the Friday Social on Sept. 3 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
BIRDING
All ages can join a birding enthusiast to see warblers, flycatchers, woodpeckers and other summer breeding birds on Sept. 3 at 7:30 a.m. at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 I-19 Frontage Road. Tickets: 520-724-5375.
BREAKFAST
The public is welcome to tuck into a delicious Sunday Community Breakfast on Sept. 5 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge 2592 at 2951 S. Camino Mercado. For more information: 520-625-2592.
CONCERT
Enjoy a musical gumbo based in jazz, blues and old-school R&B when the Mitzi Cowell Band takes the stage on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.