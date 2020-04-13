5 Things To Do

CRAFTING
Let your creativity flow by trying your hand at a new craft, whether it's painting, coloring, carving, woodworking, model making, knitting, sewing or jewelry making. Check out sites including JOANN Fabrics and Crafts.
HIKING
Don your hiking boots and enjoy the Anza Trail along the Santa Cruz River. A 4-mile stretch of it runs from Tumacácori National Historical Park to Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. The parks currently are closed, but the trail's open!
EXERCISE
Enjoy live stream digital workouts from Glo Fitness Studio, 130 W. Duval Mine Road #110, by visiting https://www.facebook.com/glofitnessstudio
CONNECT
Keep in touch with friends and family members near and far by reaching out regularly by phone, text, email or video chat to add cheer to your day in this time of necessary social distancing.
POETRY
Revisit, or listen for the first time, to 91.3 KXCI's “Speedway and Swan” poetry radio show, featuring host Brian Blanchfield and the magical poet Jane Miller, plus music selections, at http://ow.ly/HHhC50z4KJB