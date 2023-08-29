5 Things To Do

Join the final installment of HOCO Fest 2023 music festival September 1-4 and see over 60 of Arizona's best musicians, a film festival, a record fair, art and parties across six venues at Hotel Congress; 311 East Congress Street, Tucson; info: hocofest.com.
See the Old West come to life at the tenth annual Showdown In Tombstone running September 2-3, featuring free street entertainment, parade, dance, reenactments and festivities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Tombstone Historic District located at 311 E. Allen Street in Tombstone; info: tombstonevigilantes.com/events.
Attend the "best little rodeo in Arizona" and see over 700 entries with cash & buckles awarded, food vendors, steak fry, and dance at the 108th Santa Cruz Labor Day Rodeo September 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Fair & Rodeo grounds; 3142 Arizona 83, Sonoita; info: sonoitafairgrounds.com.
Watch the thunder trucks, modifieds, pro stocks, mini stocks and more compete in the Hot Shot 75 race August 26, starting at 5 p.m. at Tucson Speedway; 11955 S. Harrison Road, Tucson; info: tucsonspeedwayaz.com.
Sign up today for the Tubac Fire District's AHA CPR/First Aid/AED Class and obtain your certification, because you never know when you will be called upon to save someone's life; info: TubacFireDistrict.org/community/cpr-sign-up.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone