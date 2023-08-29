5 Things To Do

Join the final installment of HOCO Fest 2023 music festival September 1-4 and see over 60 of Arizona's best musicians, a film festival, a record fair, art and parties across six venues at Hotel Congress; 311 East Congress Street, Tucson; info: hocofest.com.

See the Old West come to life at the tenth annual Showdown In Tombstone running September 2-3, featuring free street entertainment, parade, dance, reenactments and festivities 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Tombstone Historic District located at 311 E. Allen Street in Tombstone; info: tombstonevigilantes.com/events.



