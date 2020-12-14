5 Things to Do

LUNCH
Everyone is welcome at the HOPE Bi-Monthly Drive-Thru Community Lunch on Dec. 18, with box lunches offered 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church of Green Valley, 300 W. Esperanza Blvd. 520-625-4712.
WALK
Join the Better Than Ever Walking Group for some exercise and camaraderie at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at Green Valley's Desert Meadows Park and/or Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy, 520-625-0159.
MARKET
Celebrate art and the season of giving at the socially distanced Holiday Artisan Market on Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Dec. 20 ,11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way.
ZOO LIGHTS
Enjoy the annual “ZooLights: Holiday Magic” wonderland at Reid Park Zoo now through Dec. 23 and Dec. 26-30, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with limited capacity and social distancing. Tickets: https://reidparkzoo.org/event/zoolights-2020-holiday-magic/
CONCERT
The annual Christmas Concert at historic Mission San Xavier del Bac in Tucson is available virtually throughout December with a one-time contribution in any amount. Concert preview video & info: https://patronatosanxavier.org