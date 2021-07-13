5 Things To Do

DANCE
GVR Saturday Night Dance Club resumes at Canoa Hills Social Center on July 17 at 6 p.m. with DJ Michael Nunez. Members $5, guests $8 per person. BYOB and light snacks. Attire is nightclub chic. Carol: 520-275-1559.
CONCERT
Enjoy a tribute to the all-star Queens of Country when singer-songwriter Mamma Coal performs on July 21 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
WORKSHOP
Take part in Experience the Night, an evening photography workshop for a dozen people, on July 23, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., at Tumacácori National Historical Park in Tumacácori. To reserve a spot, phone 520-377-5061.
SOCIAL
Come meet new people, socialize and enjoy guitar music when Pat Rickett entertains on July 16 at the Friday Social, with light refreshments, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. All are welcome. 520-625-1150.
DANCE
Put on your dancing shoes when GVR Live! Dance brings the Jukebox Junquies Band's mix of classic rock, R&B, Country & more to the Canoa Hills Center, 3660 S. Camino del Sol, on July 23, 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets: 520-625-0288.