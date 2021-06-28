5 Things To Do

MUSIC
Enjoy “A Salute to America” musical, starring Armen Dirtadian and The Manhattan Dolls, on July 5 at 6 p.m. at The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson. Tickets: 520-886-9428.
WALK
Join the Better Than Ever Walking Group for some exercise and camaraderie at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays at Green Valley's Desert Meadows Park and/or Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy, 520-625-0159.
FIREWORKS
Enjoy live music, kids' fun area, food trucks and more at Sahuarita Lake Park on Saturday, July 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., with fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Parking at Anza Trail School with shuttle service, plus viewing at North Santa Cruz Park.
CELEBRATION
Come celebrate the Fourth of July in historic downtown Arivaca at the Hunt & Gather 4th of July Celebration on July 4, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 10 a.m. parade and picnic after the parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 17204 W. 5th St.
SAFARI
Enjoy live music, games & wildlife activities, food & drink special & more at Summer Safari Saturday Nights, including July 31 featuring Animal Athletes, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court. 520-791-3204.