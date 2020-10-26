5 Things To Do

THEATER
Santa Cruz Shoestring Players presents “Love Letters,” A Play by A.R. Gurney, on Oct. 30-31 at 4 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center. 1250 W Continental Road. Free admission, tickets required: 520-399-1750.
FORUM
Learn about all things Bacanora at the virtual “Sonora's Spirit: Bacanora,” the distilled Sonoran agave spirit, presented by The Borderlands Forum on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. info@bordercommunityalliance.org or 520-398-3229.
CONCERT
Enjoy world chamber music when Quarteto Nuevo performs Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Green Valley Recreation's West Center, 1111 GVR Drive, with precautions in place. Tickets for GVR members: 520-625-0433 or 520-625-3440 x 4.
ART
The Rancho Santa Cruz Plein Art exhibit, “Plein Air on the Santa Cruz,” is on display Oct. 30 through Nov. 15 in the Studio Gallery at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road in Tubac. Details: 520-398-2371 or tubacarts.org
BAT WEEK
Celebrate The National Park Store's “Bat Week” through Oct. 31 with digital programs on Bat Facts, Bats Battle Fungus, Frequently Asked Questions About Bats, and Junior Cave Scientist Booklet by visiting: wnpa.org