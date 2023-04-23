5 Things To Do

Bring your taste buds to the 20th Annual Taste of Tubac at the Tubac Golf Resort April 23 starting at 5 p.m.; tickets available at Tumacookery, Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, The Art of Beauty (Donna's Salon on Tubac Road), Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, and Jane's Attic on Plaza Road.
Share a SOUL Lunch and meet new friends of all ages April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church-Risen Savior, located at 555 S. La Canada Drive, GV; info: 520-625-2612.
Visit the Poet's Corner where you can read, listen or share your poetry on April 27 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Joyner-Green Valley Library; 601 N, La Canada Drive, GV info: 520-594-5295.
Connect to the Cosmos at Astronomy Day April 29 from 6 to 10 p.m., and see educational presentations, a planetarium screening, astronomy displays, and telescopes on the University of Arizona Mall; 1601 E. University Boulevard, Tucson; info: flandrau.org.
Celebrate Dark Sky Appreciation Week by exploring the world of nocturnal creatures with park rangers April 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tumacacori National Historical Park; 1891 I-19 Frontage Road, Tumacacori; info: 520-377-5061.
