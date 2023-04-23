5 Things To Do

Bring your taste buds to the 20th Annual Taste of Tubac at the Tubac Golf Resort April 23 starting at 5 p.m.; tickets available at Tumacookery, Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, The Art of Beauty (Donna's Salon on Tubac Road), Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, and Jane's Attic on Plaza Road.

Share a SOUL Lunch and meet new friends of all ages April 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Lutheran Church-Risen Savior, located at 555 S. La Canada Drive, GV; info: 520-625-2612.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?