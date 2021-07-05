5 Things To Do

MARKET
All are welcome to shop for seasonal produce, baked goods & specialty items, plus live music & hot dogs, at the Farmer’s Market on July 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Silver Springs, 500 West Camino Encanto. 520-366-8543.
SOCIAL
Come view a slide show by Rick Collins featuring the historic mission at Tumacácori National Historical Park on July 9 at the Friday Social, with refreshments, at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-625-1150.
MUSIC
Enjoy a dynamic blend of country, rock and Spanish Flamenco when the Angel Perez Trio performs on July 14 at 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Ticket: 520-399-1750.
LUNCH
Treat yourself to a nutritious take-out meal at the S.O.U.L Lunch drive-thru on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot at 555 S. La Cañada Drive. Details: 520-625-2612.
RACING
Join in Road Races, presented by Tucson Parks and Recreation, with 1-Mile Predict, 2K and 5K on June 10, with 6:30 p.m. registration & 7 p.m. start at Reid Park on Country Club Road & 22nd Street in Tucson. 520-791-4870.