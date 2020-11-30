5 Things to Do

MUSIC
Enjoy incredible singers and musicians when All American Girls: A Celebration of Women in Country takes the stage Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-399-1750.
COOKING
Join Chef Devon Sanner at Celebrating Hanukkah — Latkes & Applesauce, presented via Zoom by Flying Aprons Tucson Zoom Cooking Class, on Dec. 6, 1 to 2 p.m. Details: flying-aprons-tucson
FESTIVAL
Safely check out the First Virtual Annual Arizona Plant Festival, with exhibition halls featuring plant and seed sources, gardens, parks, preserves and more, running through fall 2021. Visit: azplantfest.org
LIGHTING
Oro Valley's Virtual Festival of the Arts & Holiday Tree Lighting, running through Dec. 5, features online music performances, classes, shopping, downloadable crafts and more. Visit: saaca.org/holidayfestival.html
CONCERT
Get in the holiday mood when Michel Londra's Celtic Yuletide show for GVR members shares holiday classics, traditional Irish carols, and lively dance music on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the GVR West Center. Tickets: 520-625-3440