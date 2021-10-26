5 Things To Do

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
HALLOWEEN
Celebrate the spooky season at the free Trunk-or-Treat in Sahuarita with games, a craft, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ & more on Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Halloween Spooktacular at Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. 520-445-7850.
CAR SHOW
Enjoy cool cars, music & food trucks at the free Quail Creek Halloween Cool Car Show, benefitting the Sahuarita Food Bank, on Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quail Creek Clubhouse parking lot. Canned food donations requested.
MUSIC
Enjoy a free evening of music with the Green Valley Stage Band on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the GVR West Center Auditorium, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Monetary donations benefit local community food banks. Registration info: 520-625-0288.
SQUARE DANCING
Enjoy Square Dancing for beginners or veterans from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 (register at 6:30 p.m.) at the Community Performance & Art Center. Free. Details: 785-207-0819.
HOME SHOW
The SAHBA Fall Home & Garden Show returns to the Tucson Convention Center on Oct. 29-31, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Half-price tickets for seniors 65 & up. Info: www.sahbahomeshow.com
