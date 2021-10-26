5 Things To Do

HALLOWEEN

Celebrate the spooky season at the free Trunk-or-Treat in Sahuarita with games, a craft, pumpkins, food trucks, a DJ & more on Oct. 30, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Halloween Spooktacular at Town Hall, 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. 520-445-7850.

CAR SHOW

Enjoy cool cars, music & food trucks at the free Quail Creek Halloween Cool Car Show, benefitting the Sahuarita Food Bank, on Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Quail Creek Clubhouse parking lot. Canned food donations requested.

MUSIC

Enjoy a free evening of music with the Green Valley Stage Band on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the GVR West Center Auditorium, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Monetary donations benefit local community food banks. Registration info: 520-625-0288.

SQUARE DANCING

Enjoy Square Dancing for beginners or veterans from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 (register at 6:30 p.m.) at the Community Performance & Art Center. Free. Details: 785-207-0819.

HOME SHOW

The SAHBA Fall Home & Garden Show returns to the Tucson Convention Center on Oct. 29-31, 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Friday & Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Half-price tickets for seniors 65 & up. Info: www.sahbahomeshow.com

Tags