Browse for mesquite flour, cholla buds, raw mesquite honey, O'odham peas & more at San Xavier Co-op Farm, 8011 S. Oidak Wog, near San Xavier Mission, on Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturdays 8 a.m to 1 p.m. this summer.
WORKSHOP
Join “EcoArt – At the Intersection of Art and Science” as Lee Ann Woolery uses art-making to show the Sonoran Desert ecology on June 16, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Joyner-Green Valley Library. Registration required: 520-594-5295.
TOUR
Join a walking tour of the Historic Canoa Ranch headquarters' buildings, corrals & special exhibits of the people of Canoa on June 18, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at 5375 Interstate 19 Frontage Road. All ages. Tickets: 520-724-5375.
MEDITATION
The Tubac Buddhist Meditation Center's Sunday Meditation offers a quiet space to meditate by yourself or with others in a Buddhist sangha at 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at 2247 I-19 Frontage Road #2, Tubac. Details: 520-370-7239.
MARKET
Support local farmers & artisans at the popular Marian's Market in Arivaca with fresh produce, honey, tamales, cider & more from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, including June 18, at 17180 W. Arivaca Road.
