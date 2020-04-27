5 Things To Do

WALK
The Better Than Ever Walking group welcomes folks to get some exercise, starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Abrego South Center, and Saturdays at Canoa Hills Trails Park. Details: Kathy: 520-625-0159.
DELIVERY
Mobile Meals needs drivers in Green Valley/Sahuarita to pick up packaged meals and deliver them to the homebound. Details: info@mobilemealssoaz.org
MUSIC & ARTS
Tune in to local arts & cultural classes, workshops, performances & more, courtesy of the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, by visiting www.saaca.org
KIDS CREATE
The University of Arizona Poetry Center is offering a self-paced online version of its monthly kids day usually hosted a the Poetry Center in Tucson. Visit https://poetry.arizona.edu/education/k-12-youth/kids-create
CREATE
Arizona State Fair is offering Fair Fun At Home in the SRP Bookmark Contest. Parents and grandparents, have youngsters design a “Water Conservation” bookmark for a chance to have their design printed & to win a Fair VIP pack. Go to: https://azstatefair.com/read-ride/