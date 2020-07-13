5 Things To Do

MOVIE
Come view “Thor,” rated PG-13, at Sahuarita Parks & Recreation's free Drive-In Movie on July 18 at Quail Creek-Veterans Memorial Park. Gates open 7 p.m., movie at 8 p.m. 520-445-7850,
MUSEUM
The Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. in downtown Tucson, has reopened to the public on Thursdays through Saturdays, with admission fees waived through Aug. 29.
VIDEO
“A River Between Two Countries: The Santa Cruz” with Angela Gervasi, presented by The Borderlands Forum, is available July 18 through video upload and via Zoom on July 24 at 2 p.m. Info: bordercommunityalliance.org
POETRY
University of Arizona Poetry Center presents Vocalisms, with an online audio video library of more than 800 recorded readings from 1963 to today, including #25 by Nikki Giovanni, and #26 by David Baker. Details: poetry@email.arizona.edu
CONCERT
Just Najima is featured July 16 as part of The Tucson Studio and UA Presents Remote Concert Series, promoting community resources for the performing arts. Visit: thetucsonstudio.com