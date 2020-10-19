5 Things To Do

CONCERT
Grammy-nominated True Concord choir, soloists & chamber players present “London Version” on Oct. 24 at 3:30 & 5:30 p.m. at the Community Performance & Art Center patio, 1250 W. Continental Road. Tickets: 520-401-2651.
LUNCH
To-go S.O.U.L. lunches are available through a drive-through take out on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior parking lot, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
HALLOWEEN
The Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event offers an enchanted forest, pumpkin patch & candy bags on Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sahuarita Municipal Complex, 375 W. Sahuarita Way. Enjoy it from inside your vehicle. Register: https://sahuaritaaz.gov/198/Events
SPEECH
Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio will speak & host a signing of his new book on Oct. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Az LD2 Outreach, Events & Planning Committee, at Triple Play Grille, 1570 W. Duval Mine Road. Free admission.
MARKET
La Encantada Fine Art Market, featuring metalwork to locally-designed fashions, runs Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., & Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive in Tucson. https://www.saaca.org/laefineart.html