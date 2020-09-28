5 Things To Do

HOME SHOW
The Southern Arizona Home Builders Association's free Virtual Home Show features an online marketplace of new indoor & outdoor products with plenty of home improvement & lifestyle ideas Oct. 2-18. Visit: https://www.sahbavirtual.com/
EXHIBIT
“Arizona's Spectacular Wildlife,” featuring photography by Rob Boone, opens Oct. 1 with a reception & night concert at 7 p.m. by Rob Boone Quartet at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
NATURE
Join Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation's virtual presentation of “Order Up! Dragonflies and Damselflies” with naturalist Jeff Babson on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/order-up-dragonflies-and-damselflies-registration-119465589795?aff=aff0evvnt
MUSEUM
The International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Blvd. in Tucson, reopens Oct. 1 and features all-indoor, air-conditioned natural history displays weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. & weekends to 6 p.m. 520-629-0100.
THEATER
“The Old Ball Game” is the featured musical Children's Theatre Drive-In Radio Show on Oct. 2, 3, 9 & 10 at 7 p.m. & Oct. 4 & 11 at 5 p.m. at Live Theatre Workshop, 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road in Tucson. Tickets: 520-327-4242.