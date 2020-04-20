5 Things To Do

BOOKS
Tucson Festival of Books is offering a Facebook Live session with author Jennifer Rosner, featuring her new novel, “The Yellow Birds Sings,” on April 22 at 3 p.m. MST at https://www.facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks
VOLUNTEER
Deliver prescriptions, groceries, etc., to the homebound for Valley Assistance Services. Leave items on the porch, ring the bell and leave. Chris, 520-625-5966, info@valleyassistanceservices.org.
PARK WEEK
The National Parks Store in Tucson is offering digital programs to celebrate National Parks Week. First stop: Kansas, followed by New Mexico, Arizona and California. Visit: wnpa.org
MARKET
The VIRTUAL 2020 Spring Made in Tucson Market, presented by the Historic Fourth Avenue Merchants Association and the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition, runs through April 30. Visit: https://fourthavenue.org/virtual-spring-made-in-tucson-market/
EARTHFEST
The University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 is hosting a virtual Earthfest 2020 today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, featuring research on food, water, energy and health. Visit Biosphere 2 on Facebook for details.